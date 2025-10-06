Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 526 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.88 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $283.80 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.50.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.