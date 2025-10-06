QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 210.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.72.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,386,869 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

