Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $361,000 Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $738.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $702.60 and a 200-day moving average of $703.48. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $480.39 and a one year high of $776.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

