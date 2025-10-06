Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 373 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $156.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

