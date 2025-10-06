Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 0.3%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

