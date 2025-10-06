Ascent Group LLC Has $1 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,699,000 after purchasing an additional 503,393 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

