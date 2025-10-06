Ascent Group LLC Sells 10,862 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

