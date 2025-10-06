Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $453.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

