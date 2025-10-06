Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 307.7% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

