NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.1% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 18,104 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $228.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.62.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.27%.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.