Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 275.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after buying an additional 1,680,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

