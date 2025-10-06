Merit Financial Group LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 39.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.47 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

