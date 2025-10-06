Merit Financial Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
