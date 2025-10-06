Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 205.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $40.81 on Monday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

