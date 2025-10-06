Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWB opened at $125.62 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $126.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01.

