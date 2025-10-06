Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.18 and a 200 day moving average of $259.38. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

