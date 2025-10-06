Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,965 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 123,850.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $842,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

