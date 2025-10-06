Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,465 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

