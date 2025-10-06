Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 296,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,356,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.75 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

