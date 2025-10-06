Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 660 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $318.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.04.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

