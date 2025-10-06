Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 41,707 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,707 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,632 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,291,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after buying an additional 932,671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 657,360 shares during the period. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,164,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 602,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,109,000 after acquiring an additional 546,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.45 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

