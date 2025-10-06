Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 628,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average of $765.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.