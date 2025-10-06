The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $141.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

