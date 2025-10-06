Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Down 34.7% in September

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daxor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daxor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Daxor Stock Performance

DXR stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Daxor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.