Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC) Short Interest Up 58.3% in September

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVLC opened at $76.86 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

