Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Short Interest Up 63.2% in September

Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MCH opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.