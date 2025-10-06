PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in September

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 26,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $352,984.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,843.52. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $148,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.