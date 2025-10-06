Short Interest in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Increases By 66.8%

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,200 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.42 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Corporation ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 1.19% of Key Tronic worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

