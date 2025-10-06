Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $635,130.25 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $635,130.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 18th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,396 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total transaction of $632,764.92.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $456.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.76 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

