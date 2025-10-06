Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) CEO Purchases $19,974.24 in Stock

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Schaber acquired 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $19,974.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474.52. This trade represents a 3,992.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Soligenix Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.38 on Monday. Soligenix Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Soligenix Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNGX. Wall Street Zen lowered Soligenix to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soligenix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soligenix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Soligenix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

