Insider Selling: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $44,726.72 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $44,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $637,718.32. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Price Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.50.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
