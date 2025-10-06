E-L Financial Corporation Limited Acquires 1,000 Shares of E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider E-L Financial Corporation Limited purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.36 per share, with a total value of C$15,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,080. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, E-L Financial Corporation Limited bought 1,000 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,490.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, E-L Financial Corporation Limited bought 400 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.54 per share, with a total value of C$6,216.00.

On Friday, September 12th, E-L Financial Corporation Limited purchased 1,000 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,390.00.

On Monday, September 15th, E-L Financial Corporation Limited acquired 1,000 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.41 per share, with a total value of C$16,410.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, E-L Financial Corporation Limited bought 900 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.42 per share, with a total value of C$14,778.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, E-L Financial Corporation Limited bought 300 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,938.00.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

TSE ELF opened at C$16.19 on Monday. E-L Financial Co. Limited has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$18.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$520.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

