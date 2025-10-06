Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vyome (HIND)

Vyome (NASDAQ: HIND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2025 – Vyome was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Vyome had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Vyome was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2025 – Vyome was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

