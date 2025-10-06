AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $11,540.00 in Stock

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles Kintiroglou sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $11,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,300. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.5%

ASIX stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 599,160.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 389,454 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 165.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 257,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 133.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 136,523 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 113,147 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

