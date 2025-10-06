AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $11,540.00 in Stock

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles Kintiroglou sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $11,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,300. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AdvanSix Trading Up 1.5%
ASIX stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.
AdvanSix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
