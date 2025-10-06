OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.37 Million Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 533.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $72,897,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3%

PSX stock opened at $133.14 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.