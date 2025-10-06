LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:LYB opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

