Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 9,717 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 663.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,054,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $607.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.54.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

