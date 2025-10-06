OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,535 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.