John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 262.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 246,336 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 202,028 shares during the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 493,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.