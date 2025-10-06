OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 48,220 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

