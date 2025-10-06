Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0%

ES opened at $72.52 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

