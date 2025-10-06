Ascent Group LLC Acquires 14,364 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 412.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after acquiring an additional 833,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 764,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 387,218 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,249,000 after purchasing an additional 326,633 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BOND stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.14.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

