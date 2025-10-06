Ascent Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $349.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.