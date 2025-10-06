Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

MOD opened at $147.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,657.50. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

