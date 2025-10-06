Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

