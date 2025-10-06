Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

UNP opened at $236.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.44. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

