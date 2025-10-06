Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

