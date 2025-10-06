Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,209 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.