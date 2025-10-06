Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,069 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

