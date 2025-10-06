Brokerages Set Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target at $18.50

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Stock Down 0.2%

ELME stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 1.01. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.08.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Elme Communities by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 39.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.